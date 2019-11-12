Top stories on ParkRecord.com for the week of Nov. 4
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Nov. 4 through Nov. 10.
Guest editorial: When it comes to intolerance, the hypocrisy in Park City is tangible
A Park City High School student who is gay and a conservative says in a guest editorial that he has been subjected to intolerance because of his political views.
Summit County Sheriff’s Office determines there was not an attack on Park City superintendent’s home
The Sheriff’s Office concluded Friday evening a window in the home was likely broken due to temperature fluctuation and not because a rock had been thrown at it.
Park City Council Incumbents Nann Worel and Becca Gerber earned reelection, while Max Doilney also won a City Council seat.
Park City businesses suffer extensive water damage after main hit
A crew working on utilities in preparation for the construction of a municipal water-treatment plant hit a water main in late October, a Park City Public Utilities Department official said.
Online threat against CEO of embattled Backcountry.com prompts response from Summit County Sheriff’s Office
The threatening message named the CEO’s neighborhood, Wright said, prompting the family to leave the home for safety. It did not contain the home’s address.