Top 5 stories on ParkRecord.com for the week of Oct. 21
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Oct. 21 through Oct. 27.
Park City real estate figures say offers made on Mormon church-owned Main Street building
Two prominent figures in the Park City commercial real estate industry said they each have a client who submitted an offer to acquire a Main Street building from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Park City mayor says UDOT has scrapped controversial S.R. 248 concept
Park City Mayor Andy Beerman said last week the Department of Transportation has opted against pursuing a controversial S.R. 248 project.
Park City Mountain Resort has no deal for Scott’s Bowl terrain as season approaches
The lack of talks between Vail Resorts and a firm called Silver King Mining Company in the weeks before the season is scheduled to start points toward the continued closure of Scott’s Bowl and West Scott’s Bowl for a second consecutive winter.
Letters: Perhaps ‘No Park City’ is the solution to traffic
My passengers often comment on “No Park City,” but perhaps that is what we need: satellite parking lots with shuttles. That could keep thousands of cars out of town.
Park City tunnel builder assigns the ‘A team’ to project amid mounting delays
The owner of the firm City Hall drafted to build the tunnel made himself the project manager three or four weeks ago in an effort to address mounting concerns about the timeline.
