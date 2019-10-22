Top 5 stories on ParkRecord.com, Oct. 14-20

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Oct. 14 through Oct. 20.

LGBTQ diversity training for teachers sparks controversy at Trailside Elementary as group claims it teaches sex education

Attorneys for an anonymous group claiming to represent parents of schoolchildren have sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Park City School District in an attempt to stop a program it says is designed to politically indoctrinate children and change the culture at Trailside Elementary School.

Hiker returns safe after going missing overnight at Park City Mountain Resort

A 32-year-old woman who went missing overnight Oct. 16 after leaving for an evening hike at Park City Mountain Resort returned safely the next morning, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

South Summit High School suspends 14 football players from team for vaping

South Summit High School has suspended 14 players from the football team for the rest of the regular season for vaping on school buses traveling to and from football games, Principal Wade Woolstenhulme said.

Park City tunnel project, a traffic headache, months behind schedule

A pedestrian-bicyclist tunnel under construction underneath Kearns Boulevard, already delayed and blamed for traffic headaches, is not expected to be completed for at least another month, City Hall said in a report this week, acknowledging the municipal project is months behind schedule.

Guest editorial: DABC should reject Kimball Junction Smith’s request to serve beer on tap

“This is Utah for God’s sake. Serving folks beer in a grocery store located at the gateway to a resort town will get visitors’ hopes up that Utah’s unique and unreasonably strict liquor laws they’ve heard about have been declared illegal. Sorry. Seeing is believing.”