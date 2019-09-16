Top 5 stories on ParkRecord.com, week of Sept. 9

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com over the past week.

PARK CITY SEES FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON, SORT OF

Parkites must be eager for winter to begin. How else to explain last week’s top story? Park City Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, and Alta Ski Area all reported the first snowfall of the season, enticing pictures included. Are your skis waxed and ready yet?

– Jeff Dempsey

PARK CITY TRAFFIC STOP: ‘DUE TO DRIVING WITH A TOTAL LACK OF REGARD FOR HIS OWN OR THE PUBLIC’S SAFETY’

The Park City Police Department conducted a traffic operation along the Kearns Boulevard corridor in the first week of September, with one of those stops coming due to a motorist driving with a “total lack of regard for his own or the public’s safety.” The operation was timed to coincide with the early weeks of classes in the Park City School District.

– Jay Hamburger

SUMMIT BIKE SHARE HAS SEEN SHARP DECLINE IN RIDERS

There is good news and bad news for Summit Bike Share over the past year. A federal grant allowed for the purchase of 60 more bikes and twice as many stations across the Snyderville Basin. Ridership numbers, however, have plummeted, with about 11,000 trips taken this year as of Sept. 13. That’s roughly the same as the month of June alone last year, and about 28,000 fewer trips than in 2018. Summit County officials say a lack of operable bikes is largely to blame.

– Alexander Cramer

DEER VALLEY LODGES PLEDGE TO AVOID OLD TOWN STREET, BUT WANT LESS NEIGHBORHOOD HARASSMENT IN RETURN

Hillside Avenue residents have long been vocal about the traffic congestion in Old Town, with lodging properties, delivery firms, taxis, shuttles and ridesharing firms drawing much of the blame. Last week, a group of lodging properties in upper Deer Valley drafted what they consider a letter of intent, which outlines steps they will take to mitigate traffic. In return, they are asking for City Hall’s help with outreach and “assistance with reducing harassment / conflicts with Hillside Area neighbors.”

– Jay Hamburger

SUMMIT COUNTY COUNCIL TO WEIGH SILVER CREEK/BITNER CONNECTION

The Silver Creek neighborhood, with its 600 homes, has only one way in or out, and the Summit County Council sought public input last week on which of several options are best to connect Silver Creek Road to Bitner Ranch Road.

– Alexander Cramer