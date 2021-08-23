Top 5 Stories: Parleys Canyon Fire captures community interest
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from August 16-22, 2021.
Parleys Canyon Fire containment up to 80% after Wednesday rains
The storm brought consistent precipitation and unusually cold temperatures to the area.
Guest opinion: Park City’s diminishing quality of life
“My wife and I rarely go downtown any more, for anything. A common question among our likeminded friends at dinner parties is, ‘Where are we moving next?’” writes Mike Stevens.
Summit Park, threatened by Parleys Canyon Fire, has been seen for years as vulnerable to wildfire
Summit Park, which is under evacuation orders because of the Parleys Canyon Fire, has long been known for its risk of wildfire.
Park City ‘on high alert’ amid coronavirus increases, prompting talks of a mask mandate
Park City Manager Matt Dias said the municipal government is “on high alert” amid increasing concern about a recent spike in novel coronavirus cases, indicating City Hall is in consultation with Summit County health officials.
Parleys Canyon Fire evacuees return to homes: ‘I think we got really lucky’
Parleys Canyon Fire evacuees recall nervous days as the blaze threatened their homes. “We kept saying to one another, ‘They’re going to hold the ridge. They’re going to hold the ridge,’” one said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Congressman, in Park City, addresses Afghanistan: ‘How could we let this happen?’
Freshman Republican Congressman Blake Moore, whose 1st Congressional District includes Park City and surrounding Summit County, addressed the events in Afghanistan during a stop at Kimball Junction on Friday.