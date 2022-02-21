Top 5 stories: PCMR head eyes up resort woes, data shows locals clog up trails, and, hold up! Is that lunch?
Mike Goar, the vice president and chief operating officer at PCMR, made a rare appearance at a Park City Council meeting to address widespread complaints in the community about the operations of the resort this ski season. He said PCMR remains committed to opening lifts and continues to recruit staff for the current ski season.
PCMR chief concedes there are ski season issues, saying ‘optics of it are really tough’
Park City Mountain Resort on Tuesday said a high-altitude swath of terrain has reopened more than three years after a closure caused by the inability of the resort and the landowner to reach a lease agreement.
PCMR reaches agreement to reopen Scott’s Bowl
Michael Kaplan said he understood the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic and scant recent snowfall are some of the reasons for the situation, “but Vail’s management of Park City is far from a world-class ski experience.”
Park City criticism of PCMR, Vail Resorts epitomized by story of a cold hot dog
Squatters pubs are back where they belong — in the hands of founders Jeff Polychronis and Peter Cole. And Wasatch’s brew pubs are joining them.
Squatters and Wasatch brew pubs sold to local owners
In 2020, permanent trail counters were installed and the data collected shows that use by residents has increased while visitation from nonlocals has decreased, according to Matt Wagoner, Basin Rec trails and open space manager.
New data indicates trail congestion caused by locals, not visitor
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Sheriff’s report: Driver fakes accident to cover up hit-and-run
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on North Old Highway 40 on Friday.