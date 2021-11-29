Top 5 Stories: PCMR opens season. More snow welcome.
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from November 21-28, 2021.
Park City snowfall: Mother Nature has not delivered any early gifts to skiers
Get out the rock skis! Long-range projections by the National Weather Service call for a below-average winter.
PCMR schedules a Sunday opening of ski season
Despite seasonally warm temperatures, Park City Mountain Resort opened the Canyons Village side of the resort on Sunday, the final day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, after delaying the start of the ski season based on a spell of warm, dry weather.
Park City leaders consider decision about two-way traffic on beloved street
Park City traditionally turns Park Avenue south of the Heber Avenue intersection into a one-way road in the northbound direction in the winter. There is discussion at City Hall about allowing two-way traffic on a year-round basis on upper Park Avenue.
5 Miners become the latest to declare their plans for next year
Signing season continues at Park City High School, as five more senior athletes signed National Letters of Intent to finalize which colleges they will compete for next year.
Park City Santa Pub Crawl returns to Main Street
The Park City Santa Pub Crawl partners with Downstairs, the Main Street club, to collect new and unwrapped toys for the Christian Center of Park City’s Operation Hope program, which provides children of underprivileged families toys for the holidays. The pub crawl returns this year Dec. 4.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User