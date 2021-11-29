Top 5 Stories: PCMR opens season. More snow welcome.

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from November 21-28, 2021.

Park City snowfall: Mother Nature has not delivered any early gifts to skiers

Get out the rock skis! Long-range projections by the National Weather Service call for a below-average winter.

PCMR schedules a Sunday opening of ski season

Despite seasonally warm temperatures, Park City Mountain Resort opened the Canyons Village side of the resort on Sunday, the final day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, after delaying the start of the ski season based on a spell of warm, dry weather.

Park City leaders consider decision about two-way traffic on beloved street

Park City traditionally turns Park Avenue south of the Heber Avenue intersection into a one-way road in the northbound direction in the winter. There is discussion at City Hall about allowing two-way traffic on a year-round basis on upper Park Avenue.

5 Miners become the latest to declare their plans for next year

Signing season continues at Park City High School, as five more senior athletes signed National Letters of Intent to finalize which colleges they will compete for next year.

Park City Santa Pub Crawl returns to Main Street

The Park City Santa Pub Crawl partners with Downstairs, the Main Street club, to collect new and unwrapped toys for the Christian Center of Park City’s Operation Hope program, which provides children of underprivileged families toys for the holidays. The pub crawl returns this year Dec. 4.