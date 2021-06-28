Top 5 Stories: PCMR parking lot, Hideout annexation and more
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from June 21-27, 2021.
Park City told to consider buyout of some Vail Resorts development rights at PCMR
A critic of a Provo firm’s plans for a major project at the Park City Mountain Resort base area recently broached the idea of City Hall acquiring a portion of the development rights attached to the land.
Tom Clyde: Plague, drought, locusts and Hideout
“I fully expect to see a caravan of Range Rovers leaving town, with mattresses and Peloton cycles tied to the roofs as the new arrivals decide that life in this dust bowl is intolerable,” writes Tom Clyde.
Hideout’s annexation has been overturned in court
A 4th District Court judge has sided with Summit County and overturned Hideout’s annexation attempt, a decision that will almost surely be appealed. The ruling came hours before results were expected in a referendum on the annexation.
Summit County has approved a transit deal, ending a 15-year-old contract with Park City
Summit County has approved a transit deal, ending a 15-year-old contract with Park City as High Valley Transit is set to launch its bus service July 1.
Park City contaminated soils efforts lead to verbal sparring with Summit County official
Summit County Council member Roger Armstrong has emerged as one of the high-profile critics of the efforts to build the facility.
