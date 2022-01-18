Top 5 Stories: PCMR ski patrol negotiations dominate headlines
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Jan. 9-16, 2022.
I didn’t ski much during the holidays. I was blacked out at Park City Mountain Resort and crowded out at Deer Valley. There was no possible reason to venture into town. While I wasn’t there in person, I was getting almost hourly updates from people who were.
Tom Clyde: This is the year we broke it
Babysitters make more than $15 an hour. So do dog walkers. The grocery store is advertising a starting wage of $24 per hour. And none of them have to haul someone with a bleeding head off an icy hill in sub-zero temperatures.
The dispute between the union and Vail Resorts is the most recent controversy involving the Colorado firm since its arrival in the Park City ski industry nearly nine years ago.
Vail Resorts, PCMR ski patrol reach tentative deal, likely averting a strike
The key point in the talks is the current starting wage of $15 per hour. The union argues the wage is too low for ski patrollers, who are trained for specialized duties like treating victims of accidents on the slopes, evacuating lifts and avalanche control.
PCMR ski patrollers overwhelmingly authorize a strike if talks with Vail Resorts collapse (updated)
According to the union, the negotiations resulted in an average hourly wage of $19. The dollar figure gives “us wage parity with Colorado resorts, meaning when the state raises minimum wages we will receive that wage bump.”
PCMR ski patrol union ratifies deal with Vail Resorts, ending possibility of a strike
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Park City police blotter: Man with a mullet hairstyle draws attention in Old Town
The Park City Police Department last weekend received an unusual call involving a person in Old Town who was described by their hairstyle — a mullet.