Top 5 Stories: Popular idols make us proud, iconic barn may celebrate ‘pride’, and PCMR critics ask who’s in charge?

Editor’s note: Stories in the list received the most page views on parkrecord.com from February 20-28, 2022.

A prominent Park City landowner outlined a major development proposal in a strategic location, a project that is envisioned as transforming a largely utilitarian swath of the community into a place with residences, retailers, offices and restaurants.

Park City landowner wants to demolish utilitarian Iron Horse district for new project

Singer-songwriter Wyatt Pike stunned his fans last year when he suddenly dropped out of “American Idol” after making the competition’s Top 12. What’s next for this talented Parkite?

Former American Idol contestant Wyatt Pike’s new song is a project fit for 2 Park City residents

A number of correspondences submitted to the Park City Planning Commission critical of the Provo-based PEG Companies’ development proposal at the base of Park City Mountain Resort refer to the owner of PCMR, Colorado-headquartered Vail Resorts, even though the resort owner is not pursuing the disputed project itself.

PCMR project criticized: ‘Who is running the town of Park City? Vail and developers?’

On a winter morning a year ago at Deer Valley Resort, two of ski racing’s biggest stars were out for an early ski together. It was a carefree day, other than cameras rolling in the drone overhead. There were no gold medals at stake, no television crews at the finish line, no pressure other than linking turns together down the ridgeline on Stein’s Way as the sun came up over the Jordanelle.

Tom Kelly: Picabo — ski racer, daughter, mom

Talks are underway about marking Pride Month in Park City with rainbow lighting on the City Hall-owned barn, something that would be an especially visible reminder of the month. The barn is usually lit in white lights at night, and the rainbow colors would be expected to dramatically change the look of the building that month.

Park City wants to splash iconic barn in rainbow colors for Pride Month