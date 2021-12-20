Top 5 stories: Public says no, developer says whoa

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Dec. 12-19, 2021.

The development firm pursuing a large project at the Tech Center site in Kimball Junction says it plans to rework its proposal in light of the intense pushback the concept has received from the community.

Developer plans to rework controversial Kimball Junction project in the face of community pushback

The organization bidding to host a second Winter Olympics in the state since early in the fall has secured lodging contracts with five hotels in the Park City area covering the periods when the Games of 2030 and 2034 would be held in Salt Lake City and the wider Olympic region.

Utah Olympic committee secures contracts for hundreds of Park City-area hotel rooms for 2030, 2034.

Members of the Park City High School football team’s talented senior class sign to play at the Division I level.

5 Park City football players celebrate next step

The Provo developer pursuing a major project at Park City Mountain Resort signaled the proposal will not be significantly altered and indicated it wants a City Hall panel to cast a vote shortly, capping another lengthy discussion about the concept to reshape the base area.

Provo developer says PCMR proposal won’t be significantly altered, calls for a vote.

Michael Franchek, who will apply for the vacant seat on the Park City Council, claims City Councilor Becca Gerber has a conflict of interest regarding the appointment process to fill the opening.

Park City government critic calls on city councilor to recuse herself from midterm appointment selection