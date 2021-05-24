Top 5 Stories: Redesigning Kimball Junction, a wild multi-state chase, and more
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from May 17-23, 2021.
Kimball Junction redesign, including burying S.R. 224, could cost $116 million
UDOT has released a Kimball Junction Area Plan, putting price tags to proposed traffic fixes.
Parkite shares her love of outdoor trails with a new blog
Park City resident’s blog highlights her love for hiking.
The Jordanelle Reservoir’s low level is ‘concerning’ but not ‘critical,’ official says
The Jordanelle Reservoir is at about 67% of its capacity, not the lowest its been but a level that officials say is concerning.
Summit County’s microtransit minivans set to launch on Monday
Monday’s scheduled launch of microtransit service in much of western Summit County will be the first time the county’s new High Valley Transit District offers rides to the public.
Chase through Summit County ends with hounds, tire spikes
A chase that started in Jeremy Ranch around 2 a.m. Sunday ended with one suspect tracked by hounds to a hiding place behind trash cans in Henefer and the other arrested 23 miles into Wyoming.
