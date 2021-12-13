Top 5 Stories: Snow piles up, workers are riled up, and Sundance is ready for its close-up

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Dec. 5-12, 2021.

Ski patrollers at Park City Mountain Resort are working without a contract in place for a second season as negotiations over wages between their union and PCMR owner Vail Resorts continue.

Wages a sticking point in PCMR ski patrol contract negotiations

The resolution describes a "resilient and creative business community" and says municipal parks, streets and public safety staffers "are at their best when Mother Nature is most fierce, working around the clock to keep roads clear so residents and guests can access Park City's world-class slopes, dining, and lodging."

Park City officials welcome winter and, on cue, the snow arrives

After weeks of dry and warm weather that left Park City’s lower elevations bare, Mother Nature on Thursday finally delivered a snow storm. The flakes started falling overnight, and the forecast called for the snow to continue into Friday. The snow snarled morning commutes and enticed skiers and snowboarders to strap in for a day on the slopes.

Photos: Finally! Mother Nature at last drops a snow storm on Park City

Sundance Film Festival organizers will require many people in attendance in Park City in January to show proof of a negative test for the novel coronavirus when they arrive and then submit to additional tests depending on how long they stay at the festival and what activities they plan, an especially aggressive step designed to guard against the sickness spreading at the first in-person Sundance during the pandemic.

Sundance outlines aggressive coronavirus-testing requirement for many festival-goers





The festival, which will include live events in Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance Mountain Resort, as well as an online presence, is scheduled from Jan. 20-30.

Sundance Film Festival announces 2022 programming