Top 5 Stories: Tour of Utah is off, Sundance is on and Park City piles up the holiday ‘presence’

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Dec.19-26, 2021.

More than 160 guests were evacuated from a chairlift at Deer Valley Resort after the lift stopped due to a mechanical failure, the resort said. Read more:

Mechanical failure forces guests to be evacuated from lift at Deer Valley Resort

The sports management firm that operates the Tour of Utah said it has ended the efforts to hold the cycling race in 2022, an early hit to Park City’s summer-tourism season. Read more:

Tour of Utah canceled, an early hit to Park City’s summer

Park City hotels were projected to be nearly 100% booked on several days during the period between Christmas and New Year’s, pointing to a jammed holiday stretch for the tourism industry. Read more:

Park City hotels nearly 100% booked, pointing to jammed holiday stretch

Might the Rail Trail be even more popular than it already is if there were improvements to the creek that runs alongside the route? Or would it take signs explaining the history, and some new restaurants, breweries and bars? Read more:

Park City considers future of Rail Trail: restaurants, breweries and bars, anyone?

People headed to in-person events in January must have received a vaccine booster, if eligible. Read more:

Sundance, worried about omicron, tightens coronavirus-fighting measures for Park City attendees