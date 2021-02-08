Top 5 Stories: Tragic avalanche takes Parkite’s life
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Feb. 1-7, 2021.
Fatal out-of-bounds avalanches prompt PCMR to shut backcountry gates indefinitely
PCMR has closed its backcountry gates indefinitely after two fatal avalanches just outside of its boundaries in recent weeks.
Longtime Park City resident killed in backcountry avalanche Saturday
Square Top was the site of an avalanche Saturday that killed longtime Park City resident Kurt Damschroder.
Largest vaccine shipment yet arrives in Summit County
Summit County on Monday received its largest shipment of vaccine doses to date, and offered an updated timeline for vaccinating residents.
Man killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Summit Park
A Salt Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his parked vehicle slid on ice and pinned him against a tree.
Tom Clyde: Skiing got good, and crowded
“There’s nothing like the combination of plague and bad snow to dampen enthusiasm,” writes Tom Clyde of this ski season. “And then we got 15 inches and the entire world showed up last weekend.”
