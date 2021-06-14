Top 5 Stories: What does the future of Park City hold?
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from June 7-13, 2021.
Tom Clyde: Overwhelming Moab
A friend who lives in Moab told Tom Clyde a decade back that she hoped Moab didn’t become Park City. After visiting Moab recently, Clyde is hoping Park City doesn’t become Moab.
Park City police informed of a mountain lion in area of a trailhead
The Park City Police Department last week received a report of a mountain lion sighting on the edge of Park Meadows, in the area of a trailhead. The police occasionally receive reports of mountain lions.
Mayflower’s Air Force hotel replacement, now part of a new ski resort, breaks ground
Officials broke ground Wednesday on the first hotel of the Mayflower Mountain Resort, which is to replace a U.S. Air Force recreation facility that was shuttered in the run-up to the 2002 Olympic Games.
Is there a Park City Harmons on the horizon?
The owners of Outlets Park City have applied to build a 60,000-square-foot Harmons grocery store in a stretch that is now home to a dozen outlets, according to an application Summit County received in April.
Park City cancels bidding for construction of contaminated soils facility
City Hall has canceled a bid process that was meant to secure the services of a firm to build the first cell of a controversial facility where soils contaminated during Park City’s silver-mining era would be stored.
Vail Resorts urges approval of PCMR project, a rare statement concerning development fray
Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts in early June submitted a letter to the Park City Planning Commission in support of a Provo developer’s blueprints for a major project at the resort. It was a rare public statement by the Colorado firm about the disputed proposal.