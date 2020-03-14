Top health official advises against traveling to Summit County as ski resorts remain open

People concerned about whether they have COVID-19 are advised to call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707.

The county’s top public health official recommended Saturday that those who can avoid traveling to Summit County should do so.

The statement came in a Saturday morning press conference announcing the county’s first known case of community spread of COVID-19, in which the source of the virus was not immediately known.

“If you have the option to not travel to Summit County, it’s probably wise to not do so at this point,” Summit County Health Director Rich Bullough said. “We do have community spread.”

He added that the recommendation was not a formal restriction but rather a “prudent” course of action for people to follow.

Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort remained open Saturday morning but indicated they were monitoring the situation and had increased precautionary measures.

Ski areas around the country are grappling with how to deal with the emerging outbreak. Vermont’s Jay Peak announced it would close for the winter season on Sunday, New Mexico’s Taos Ski Valley said it would end its season early and other resorts were shutting down or limiting the occupancy of enclosed lifts like gondolas and trams.

In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday that that state’s ski country has been the site of community spread and advised reducing unnecessary travel.

“It appears the virus will be disproportionately hitting our resort mountain communities first,” Polis said at a news conference. “Of course we’re concerned about people traveling back and forth between those communities and metropolitan areas.”

He advised travelers 60 years or older or those with chronic health issues to avoid unnecessary travel to Colorado’s high country areas with the outbreaks.

In Aspen, Colorado, nine people tested positive for the virus after a woman they were traveling with tested positive after returning to Australia.

On Saturday, Bullough said Park City’s ski resorts have been very engaged during the outbreak and that talks were scheduled for Saturday regarding how to move forward.

The health director said he was not recommending the resorts close.

State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn of the Utah Department of Health said that there were nine Utah residents known to have COVID-19 and five tourists who tested positive for the virus while in Utah.

Officials gathered Saturday morning to announce the first case of community spread in the state, a development that Bullough said “changes the picture.”

Officials said that a person working the door at a Main Street bar, the Spur Bar and Grill, had tested positive for COVID-19 and that its source was not tied to travel or another known case.

Bullough said health officials were focused on contacting around 20 of the establishment’s employees for monitoring and said patrons of the bar would have only come into contact with the man briefly. Officials do not believe people who have patronized the bar are at high risk.

Bullough directed anyone who has been to the Spur since March 6 to monitor their health and, if they develop symptoms, to isolate themselves and call health care providers to determine the next course of action.

To avoid overburdening the health care system and putting clinicians at risk, officials have requested those who suspect they are ill to call health care providers so they can prepare for an in-person visit.