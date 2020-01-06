Top Stories on ParkRecord.com, week of Dec. 30
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Dec. 30, 2019 through Jan. 5, 2020.
Man dies after New Year’s Eve accident at Park City Mountain Resort
A 20-year-old man died Dec. 31 after a skiing accident on the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Department.
Park City ends a year of heavy snow, S.R. 248 worries and targeted Turning Point USA
It will unlikely be seen in the future as an era-changing year, but 2019 nonetheless could eventually be considered a transitional time as Park City heads into a new decade.
Park City’s decade marked by tragic student deaths, expensive open space deals
The community enters the 2020s dramatically changed from the one that entered the 2010s.
Guest editorial: Getting out of the Whole Foods parking lot is a hellish experience
“When Dante’s Inferno gets re-imagined for current times, it shall include an extra circle of hell.”
Analysis: PCMR lawsuit, arrival of Vail Resorts defined a decade of change in Park City
The future of Park City Mountain Resort in early 2012 appeared to be as bright as a bluebird day on the slopes.
