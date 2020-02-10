Top stories on ParkRecord.com, week of Feb. 3
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Feb. 3 through Feb. 9, 2020.
Park City high-level staffer arrested on suspicion of domestic violence-related charges
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 5 arrested a high-level Marsac Building staffer on suspicion of domestic violence-related charges, the agency said, indicating an argument escalated to physical violence.
California man hit by van in Park City on Thursday dies
The victim, Thomas Chauvel of Newport Beach, California, was 43 years old.
Huntsman family prepares to take initial step toward development of prime Deer Valley land
According to a planning commission application, the family intends to build a 15-lot subdivision.
Park City’s future: a train to ‘Harry Potter World’ or a ‘euro ski town model?’
Park City’s efforts to create a community vision are continuing, showing Parkites have a wide range of ideas. They include an auto-free city and a community based on a European model.
Park City arts district, future home of Sundance, progresses
Park City continues to progress on plans to develop an arts and culture district, with the Sundance Institute and the Kimball Art Center expected to be the anchors.
Court report: 28 days in jail for felony human smuggling
In another case, a 32-year-old Park City man pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child.