Top Stories on ParkRecord.com, week of Jan. 13
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from Jan. 13 through Jan. 19, 2020.
Park City Councilor concerned about ‘workforce rebellion’ someday amid mounting worker frustration
A Park City Councilor spoke of what she described as rising concerns among rank-and-file workers in the community.
Garbage pickup for Summit County residents changed, though Republic Services isn’t specifying why
If pickup for a home was on Fridays, it is now on Thursdays, and vice-versa. The change went into effect Jan. 9.
Park City outlines Sundance parking options, including sharp China Bridge price increase
Park City will significantly increase the price of parking in the China Bridge garage on the first Friday and Saturday of the Sundance Film Festival as compared to the dollar figure charged in 2019.
Letters: Summit County Council failed to properly regulate Woodward lights, and now we’re stuck with them
A reader from Jeremy Ranch writes in a letter to the editor that the Summit County Council seemingly didn’t do its homework before approving Woodward Park City, and now residents are stuck with the resort’s bright evening lights.
North Carolina furniture firm seeks “Park City” trademark
A North Carolina firm wants to secure a federal trademark on the name “Park City” as it applies to furniture.