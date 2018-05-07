Travelers to document motor-home trip, including Utah stop, on YouTube

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Deb and Johnny Blanton are headed out on a big adventure, and they are bringing their friends, along with anyone else who wants to go.

"We're counting down the days," Johnny said while sitting in the living room of the couple's 32-foot motor home.

Since September, the Blantons have been living out of their motor home parked at the Steamboat Springs KOA campground.

On Tuesday, they headed west for an epic road trip that they will document using their YouTube channel called Bound for Adventure.

"We're able to take people along with us on the YouTube channel," Johnny said. "We're taking you along with us as a guide."

The Blantons first came to Steamboat in 2008.

"We moved from Ohio pretty much homeless and jobless," Deb said.

Their stints away from Steamboat have included winters living on a 32-foot sailboat in Key West and summers working as raft guides on Colorado's Arkansas River.

They also spent time in Hawaii caring for horses and working on a ranch owned by Oprah Winfrey.

"I have gypsy blood," Deb said. "I just like living and working in different places."

The Blantons are both former business owners with college degrees, who have been back in Steamboat for three years trying to live a simple lifestyle. Johnny has been driving a bus for the city and Deb was a server in high-end restaurants.

"I work hard for five months of the year so I can play for seven months," Deb said.

They have saved $17,000 for their summer trip thanks to a thrifty lifestyle.

"We cut each other's hair," Deb said.

The Blantons want to avoid traditional campgrounds as much as possible this summer.

Their first destination will be Utah, where they will live at Bryce Canyon National Park, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Lake Powell.

"Then, it's going to get hot," Johnny said.

They will seek cooler weather in northern Idaho.

"We just found out in this book there are 232 hot springs in Idaho," Johnny said.

They plan to spend three weeks in Glacier National Park and will also hit up Grand Teton National Park.

"We're adventurous," Johnny said. "We want to rock climb. We want to canyoneer. We do all this stuff."

In addition to their YouTube fans, the Blantons will be joined by an 11-year-old Chihuahua named Chalupa.

"We call him the Rocky Mountain Chihuahua because he's a big boy," Deb said.

In addition to documenting their trip on the YouTube channel, the couple plans to do gear reviews and offer advice on living a healthy lifestyle while traveling.

"A big part of our life is staying in shape," Johnny said. "It's so important to us."

They will help round out their trip by exploring Yellowstone National Park.

The Blantons will return to Steamboat by October and begin saving for their next adventure.

"You just kind of have to work your life around doing it," Deb said.