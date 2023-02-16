Tripadvisor, highly influential travel website, ranks Park City the No. 3 best place to ski

Tripadvisor, the highly influential travel website, has ranked Park City, as a community, the No. 3 best place to ski in North America. The cabriolet on the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain, shown in December, is one of the routes onto the slopes. | Park Record file photo by David Jackson

20221228-DJ226331

Park City and the city’s two mountain resorts are accustomed to faring well in various rankings of destinations. Some over the years highlight the Utah snow or the thousands of acres of skiing terrain. Others point out the cultural offerings or the charm of Old Town.

Continuing the accolades, Park City, as a community, recently was listed near the top of the rankings of the best places to ski in North America, as awarded by the users of Tripadvisor. The highly influential travel website is well known for its rankings of attractions, hotels and restaurants. It is also noted for the number of user reviews.

The Tripadvisor list of the best North American places to ski put Park City at No. 3, behind top-ranked Whistler, British Columbia, and No. 2 Jackson, Wyoming. Park City was followed at No. 4 by Anchorage, Alaska, and No. 5, the California side of the Lake Tahoe region.

The Park City listing appears to cover the entire community, including Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort and other aspects of the tourism sector. It notes the ease of access and the variety of activities.

“Tripadvisor is the most important player among the travel review websites and is considered to be one of the most trusted sources of getting reviews by former guests. It comes down to one simple fact: consumers trust other consumers. Tripadvisor provides travelers with reviews of hotels, restaurants and tourism activities, so that they can receive positive assurance before booking their travels,” Jennifer Wesselhoff, Park City Chamber/Bureau president and CEO

“Only 35 minutes from the SLC Airport, Park City’s rugged beauty is complemented by over 100 restaurants and bars, open air concerts, numerous spas and health clubs, plays, independent film screenings, a series of world-class events and festivals, and as many kinds of lodging as there are people. If you’re into thrills, try out the summertime version of the bobsled at the Utah Olympic Park or challenge yourself at one of several area golf courses,” the listing says.

There is also a link to the Tripadvisor list of attractions in Park City, including the Park City Museum and Main Street.

Tripadvisor refers to itself as “the world’s largest travel guidance platform” and says it “helps hundreds of millions of people each month become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip.” It has broad reach in the tourism industry that drives the Park City-area economy.

Deer Valley Resort is one of two mountain resorts in Park City, which, as a community, was named the No. 3 best place to ski in North America by Tripadvisor. Deer Valley, shown in December, ferries skiers from the Snow Park parking lots to the lifts. | Park Record file photo by David Jackson

| David Jackson/Park Record

The publicity from the Tripadvisor ranking comes as Park City enters an important and normally jammed stretch of the ski season. The three-day Presidents Day weekend is usually especially busy and leads into the spring break weeks in March.

It is difficult to gauge whether a ranking like the one on Tripadvisor would pull skiers and snowboarders to Park City so quickly. Park City is expected to be crowded the remainder of the ski season even as area lodging numbers are projected to drop as compared to the numbers last year.

The ranking could also provide a boost as skiers and snowboarders consider destinations for the 2023-2024 winter.

The Park City Chamber/Bureau keeps what it calls a resource page on Tripadvisor, which is a program of the organization’s marketing department. The Chamber/Bureau, though, said the ranking is not related to the resource page. The organization is “very excited about this news” and hopes “that it bodes well for spring bookings,” Jennifer Wesselhoff, the president and CEO of the Chamber/Bureau, said in a prepared response to a Park Record inquiry about the ranking.

Main Street, shown in December, draws many of Park City’s visitors with an eclectic collection of retailers and restaurants. Tripadvisor mentioned the restaurants and bars of Park City as it named the community the No. 3 best place to ski in North America. | Park Record file photo by David Jackson

20221221-DJ224615

“Tripadvisor is the most important player among the travel review websites and is considered to be one of the most trusted sources of getting reviews by former guests. It comes down to one simple fact: consumers trust other consumers. Tripadvisor provides travelers with reviews of hotels, restaurants and tourism activities, so that they can receive positive assurance before booking their travels,” Wesselhoff said.

She likened reviews on Tripadvisor to “electronic word of mouth.” Wesselhoff also said Park City offers visitors “a premium experience” with the two mountain resorts, the Utah Olympic Park and Woodward Park City.

“The type of review impacts a business’s (and the community’s) ranking and visibility among the potential guests,” Wesselhoff said, adding, “This top three ranking for Park City is a great nod to our businesses and stakeholders who work very hard to serve our visitors and provide exceptional visitor experience.”

Trip advice

Tripadvisor has ranked the best places to ski in North America, putting Park City at No. 3.

The rankings: