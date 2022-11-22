 Truck crash leaves mess | ParkRecord.com
Truck crash leaves mess

A dump truck crashed in Park City on Monday afternoon, snarling traffic and leaving a mess on busy Deer Valley Drive. The Park City Fire District says the accident occurred in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive. The truck was hauling dirt at the time of the accident, according to the Fire District. Nobody was injured. Images posted online by the Fire District show the overturned truck and a large load of dirt across Deer Valley Drive. The wreck led to slow-moving traffic on streets well outside the accident zone.
Courtesy of the Park City Fire District

