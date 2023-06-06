Two Park City Councilors opt against reelection bids, further muddling contest

Park City Councilors Becca Gerber (right) and Max Doilney (left) will not seek reelection during the City Hall campaign this year. Gerber will retire from the City Council after two terms while Doilney is serving a first term. Park Record file photo by David Jackson

Two incumbent members of the Park City Council will not seek reelection in the City Hall campaign this year, further muddling an election that, from the start, appeared to have the makings of a tumultuous contest with a majority of the City Council seats on the ballot.

Becca Gerber said on Monday she will retire from the City Council after two terms. Max Doilney told KPCW radio he will not seek reelection to a second term. The other member of the City Council whose seat is on the ballot — Ryan Dickey — will compete for a first full term after having been appointed midterm to succeed Nann Worel as she ascended to the mayor’s office.

Gerber in a prepared statement said she has been honored to serve the community as a member of the City Council. She said she enjoyed learning about the workings of the municipal government, she is happy to have worked with municipal staffers and she is pleased after having collaborated with the community.

“But I have 2 sweet kids and an awesome husband that would love some more of my time and I look forward to contributing to the community in different ways,” she said in the statement.

Gerber said she will “continue to push Park City Municipal to invest in affordable housing and childcare. Park City is at (its) best when we value and care for each other. We are so fortunate to call this place home.”

Gerber brought a marketing background to the City Council while Doilney is a businessman. Gerber’s tenure on the City Council stretched through the final years of the Treasure discussions that ended with City Hall acquiring the hillside acreage and then through the pandemic. Doilney took office just months before the pandemic-forced shutdowns in the spring of 2020. Both of them helped lead the strong economic comeback in Park City. They were also both in office as concerns about the impacts of the tourism industry on the community mounted.

The decisions by Gerber and Doilney leave two of the seats on the ballot without an incumbent seeking reelection, and Dickey has not yet proven himself in a City Hall election. The field by Tuesday morning was an eclectic roster that included newcomers to City Hall politics and unsuccessful candidates for office in Park City from previous elections.

The period when candidates must file campaign paperwork at City Hall ends on Wednesday. Six people were in the contest as of Tuesday morning. They are: Dickey, David Dobkin, Betsy Wallace, John Greenfield, Bill Ciraco and Bob Sertner.

An August primary election would be held if seven or more people seek a City Council seat. A primary would reduce the field to six for Election Day in November. The winners will be sworn into office in early 2024. The mayor’s office and the City Council seats held by Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell are not on the ballot in 2023.

More information about the election, including candidate eligibility requirements, is available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org.