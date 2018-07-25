UDOT plans major I-80 closure

Drivers who use Interstate 80 to commute between Park City and Salt Lake City will have to rethink their routes next week as the Utah Department of Transportation gears up for a major road closure.

UDOT plans to shut down the westbound and eastbound lanes of travel between Parleys Summit and Jeremy Ranch to allow construction crews to put support beams in place for the new wildlife overpass at Parleys Summit in Salt Lake County. The work is expected to disrupt overnight traffic on one of the area's major thoroughfares. The westbound lanes will be closed between mile marker 141 and 137 beginning Tuesday, July 31, at 8 p.m. and continuing to 6 a.m. the next morning. The eastbound closure will occur between mile markers 137 and 141 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 1, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

UDOT is advising drivers to use Interstate 84 through Ogden or U.S. 40 to U.S. 189 through Provo Canyon. According to UDOT, Snyderville Basin residents can use Kilby Road to travel between Jeremy Ranch and Parleys Summit during the closures. However, Kilby Road is currently under construction as well. Summit County crews are widening the road and building a park-and-ride lot across from Ecker Hill Middle School. Speeds are reduced on much of the road.

"When it comes to overnight closures, we do a mobility analysis to make sure we are performing the work at the least impactful time for traffic going through the canyons," said Lisa Miller, UDOT's traveler information manager. "We decided this would be the best time for the closure based on that information."

The closures are tied to a new truck lane and wildlife improvements that are planned for the interstate between Jeremy Ranch and Lambs Canyon. UDOT crews are currently working to add a climbing-truck lane in the westbound lanes of the interstate between Jeremy Ranch and Parleys Summit.

As part of the project and the agency's ongoing effort to provide wildlife mitigation in the area, the wildlife bridge is being constructed, along with additional wildlife fencing and cattle guards within the project corridor. The $22 million project is being funded through the Utah Transportation Commission, including a $5 million grant for wildlife mitigation.

UDOT also plans to construct a controversial noise barrier along the length of the climbing lane. It will be the first of its kind in Summit County and follows a heated community debate during the planning phase of the barrier last year.

About seven miles of asphalt will also be replaced from west of Kimball Junction to Lambs Canyon in coordination with the projects.

"These are fairly typical projects for us, but we do try to make sure it is the least impactful to the traveling public as possible," Miller said. "Drivers just need to plan ahead and check the UDOT Traffic App during these closures."

Construction on the wildlife crossing and truck lane is expected to be complete sometime in the fall.

For more information on the projects along Interstate 80, visit http://www.udot.utah.gov/renovate-I-80/.