Updates: Event cancellations in Park City and Summit County due to coronavirus concerns

Amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, several events and activities in Summit County have been canceled or postponed. Below is a current list of those events. We will add to it as we learn of more.

Community Leadership Lecture with Rusty Gregory

March 16

As recommended by the Summit County Health Department and Utah Department of Health (UDOH), PCMC will temporarily suspend City-hosted public gatherings, and other non-essential public programming.

Based on these recommendations, the Leadership Community Lecture with Rusty Gregory is postponed to a date to be determined.

Egyptian Theatre

Moe., March 12-14

Newsies the Musical, March 20-29

This weekend’s performances by the jam band Moe. as well as upcoming performances of Newsies the Musical have been canceled.

Basin Rec Fieldhouse

As of March 12, 2020, Basin Rec has suspended all group fitness classes until further notice. They have also postponed and/or cancelled Basin Recreation programs through the end of March. In addition, they have cancelled:

Indoor and outdoor facility reservations;

Drop-in adult sports; and

Toddler time.

For now, The Fieldhouse will remain open.

Swaner EcoCenter

Most events through April 8 have been cancelled or postponed. The one exception is the Saturday and Sunday morning snowshoe tours. View Swaner’s calendar of events for more details.

Backcountry Bow Wow

The event was scheduled to be held Thursday, March 12. Organizers say they are hoping to reschedule it for some time in early April.

High school athletics

The Utah High School Athletic Association announced on Thursday afternoon that beginning Monday, March 16, all spring activities including all Park City, North Summit and South Summit high school sporting events would be suspended for at least two weeks due to concerns about COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Summit County Library

In the interest of protecting vulnerable community members, all library programs, classes, and event activities are canceled effective March 13 until further notice. The libraries will remain open for normal business, ie, book checkouts, internet use and individual studying.

Park City Library

Out of an abundance of caution and working with the Summit County Health Department, Park City has temporarily suspended non-essential programming in Park City municipal facilities. The Park City Library remains open for business.

Park City Film

Film screenings have been canceled through March 26. All online tickets purchased for these dates will be refunded. Park City Film will post updates regarding programming – and re-scheduling of films – on its web site, in its newsletter and on its social media channels as more information is available.

DeJoria Center

David Cook & Kris Allen, March 28

The David Cook & Kris Allen concert scheduled for March 28 has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled and current tickets will remain valid for rescheduled date.

Park City Institute

9th Annual Saints and Sinners Ball, March 14

An Evening with T-Bone Burnett, March 21

Under advisement of the Summit County Heath Dept., the Saints and Sinners Ball and T-Bone Burnett concert have been postponed until a later date.

Summit County Arts Council

Arts Summit, March 27

The annual Arts Summit has been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for April 24.

Summit County Senior Centers

Senior center activities have been suspended. Takeaway meals will still be provided.

PEG consulting open houses re: PCMR parking lot project

March 18, 24

PEG Companies, the Provo-based company that intends to acquire the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots for a major development, has canceled the two remaining open houses intended to present their plans to the public.

Park City Community Foundation

Solomon Fund registration event, March 15

PCCF’s Solomon Fund registration event, where local organizations will sign up Latinx children for affordable and attainable sports, recreation, and extracurricular activities, has been postponed to a later date to be determined.