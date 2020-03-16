Updates: Restaurants offering curbside service and/or delivery in Park City

The Park City Area Restaurant Association has released a list of restaurants that are offering curbside service and/or delivery service in the wake of Summit County’s dine-in restrictions. This list will be updated as new information is received.

Davanza’s is open for delivery and curbside pickup and can be reached at 435-649-2222.

Eating Establishment: Offering curbside service daily 10am – 6pm. Place orders by calling (435) 649-8284.

Element Kitchen & Bakery: Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Packaged bakery, grab and go and convenience items will be available in-store. You can call to order curbside pick up for hot take out. Place your order by calling (435) 731-8383.

Este Pizza: Normal business hours. Este is also offering delivery service. Place an order by calling (435) 731-8970.

Fairweather Natural Foods: Grocery open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. Cafe open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for take out ordered only taken via phone at (435) 649-4561.

Freshies: Normal business hours. Place orders by calling (435) 631-9861.

Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria can be reached by calling (435) 645-8646.

Grub Steak: Offering curbside nightly 5 – 8:30pm, Place orders by calling (435) 649-8060.

Handle can be reached at (435) 602-1155.

Harvest Park City: Offering curbside service starting Tuesday, March 17 during normal business hours. Place your order by calling (435) 604-0463.

Hearth and Hill: Offering family take-out meals from noon to 8 p.m. Ordering can be done through their website or by calling (435) 200-8840.

Park City Chinese and Thai remains open for curbside pickup and delivery and can be reached at (435) 649-4000.

Park City Coffee Roaster is open from 6 a.m. to noon daily for curbside pickup. They can be reached at (435) 647-9097. Also available on ordrslip app through ios.

Provisions: Meals available for curbside takeout from 7:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. Meal delivery available 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Market open normal business hours and offering grocery delivery with at least 24-hour notice. Place an order by calling (435) 649-0799. Or by using the Riverhorse app.

Red Rock Junction: Open from noon to 7 p.m. Place your order by calling (435) 575-0295.

Riverhorse on Main can be reached at (435) 649-3536.

Shabu: Normal business hours. Place an order by calling (435) 604-0463.

tupelo: Service is currently suspended, but they are working on curbside options. Stay tuned. (435) 615-7700.

Tekila: Normal business hours. Also offering delivery service. Place an order by calling (435) 649-3097.

Thai So Good: Open during normal business hours. Place your order by calling (435) 565-6989.

Versante: Normal business hours. Versante is offering 50 percent off to all healthcare professionals. To place order call (435) 604-4012.

Please reach out to Jeff Dempsey at jdempsey@parkrecord.com if you would like your restaurant added to this list.