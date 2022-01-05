US Rep. Blake Moore makes it official — he’s seeking a second term

Rep. Blake Moore speaks during a town hall at the Richins Building in August. Moore, a freshman congressman who represents Summit County, announced Tuesday that he will seek a second term.

Park Record file photo

U.S. Rep. Blake Moore on Tuesday made it public, made it official — he’s seeking a second term representing the 1st District of Utah.

“I’m running for re-election to ensure our nation preserves our conservative, constitutional and compassionate values so we remain focused on the upward mobility of all Americans,” said Moore, a GOPer from Salt Lake City who grew up in Ogden. “Recently, my wife Jane and I welcomed our fourth son. The direction of America is personal to me, and I’m asking for your trust as we continue to expect and deliver more for your family, Utah and our nation.”

Moore, first elected in 2018 after Rep. Rob Bishop decided not to seek reelection, isn’t alone in seeking the GOP nod.

Three other apparent hopefuls have emerged, even if they haven’t made splashy announcements.

William Campbell declared his intent to gather signatures to get on the ballot as a GOPer in the 1st District race, according to the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s office, which oversees elections. Moore, too, declared his intent to petition for a place on the ballot.

Two others have said on Facebook that they are seeking the U.S. House post — Republicans Andrew Badger and Alena Ericksen. No Democratic contenders have publicly emerged.

In his announcement, Moore cited his outreach to constituents and what he said was his work for Utah families and workers as well as Hill Air Force Base.

He’s held 22 virtual and in-person town hall meetings, including visits to Summit County. His statement further said he defended “individual liberties and opposed federal vaccine mandates.”

His statement touted his seat on the House Armed Services Committee, giving Utah “a direct voice on all national defense decisions.” More specifically, he cited his involvement in initiatives meant to modernize U.S. military depots and to bring more defense initiatives, and jobs, to Hill Air Force Base.

Moore also serves on the Natural Resources Committee.