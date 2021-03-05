Use Your Epic Pass at Snowbasin without reservations

Snowbasin is a world class resort with local spirit and unparalleled hospitality. As a new partner to the Epic Pass , they are thrilled to welcome pass holders with no reservations required to experience Snowbasin’s luxury day lodges, spectacular views and amazing terrain. Snowbasin is less than an hour from Park City and easily accessible with wide-open roads along the route.

Offering a world-class infrastructure, Snowbasin features one of the most advanced lift systems in Utah with two gondolas, a tram and three high-speed chairs with top-to-bottom skiing and riding of up to 3,000 vertical feet.

Snowbasin’s 3,000 acres provides access for all levels and abilities. From newly expanded beginner terrain to long intermediate runs that are pristinely groomed and legendary black diamonds for the expert skiers.

The resort also hosted the 2002 Winter Olympic skiing speed events including the Downhill, Super-G and Combined events. The Grizzly Downhill (Men’s Course) and Wildflower Downhill (Women’s Course) are still in place today for guests to ski and ride. The courses are known as some of the most challenging in the sport.

Since it’s nearly impossible to ski all 3,000 acres in one day, Snowbasin offers private lessons to help visitors navigate the mountain like a pro. Private lessons begin one hour before the general public has access to the mountain, and coaches help students navigate the best skiing Snowbasin has to offer. Both half-day and full-day private coaching sessions are available, with the option to bring up to four friends along.

A visit to Snowbasin is more than just skiing and riding. Guests can visit one of the many luxury day lodges to try the award-winning food. Eight different eateries around the mountain offer everything from grab-and-go items to a full-service lunch and après. The newest addition is The Overlook Bar at the top of Needles Lodge, with views from 8,700 feet above sea level.

Snowbasin provides access to expansive moments for those who seek to discover something new. The resort accepts the Epic Pass, the Epic Local pass, and the Epic 4-7 day passes. To find out if a pass is accepted, visit snowbasin.com/epic. Right now, Snowbasin is offering their season passes for next winter at the lowest price available all year. As a bonus, anyone who purchases a pass for next year now will enjoy the rest of this season for free.

Visit snowbasin.com for more information on Epic Pass access and Snowbasin passes.