USL soccer league announces Park City expansion team

The beautiful game is on its way to Park City.

USL League Two amateur soccer league announced in a press release that Park City will be home to an expansion team for the 2019 season. The league – which is the fourth tier in the American soccer hierarchy — has not yet announced the team's name, mascot, colors, coaching staff, roster or playing venue. The squad is scheduled to compete in a 14-match season starting in May and running through mid-July.

The Park City team will face opponents from the Mountain Region, including Albuquerque Sol FC, Colorado Pride Switchbacks U23 and Ogden City SC.

The team is owned by Park City resident Bob Martino, who also owns the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, a USL League One team that is currently looking to build a 5,500-seat stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Martino is also forming a League Two expansion team in Georgia for the 2019 season.

“We are pleased to have Bob and his team join League Two in 2019,” said USL League Two Vice President Joel Nash in the release. “We believe that Park City will be a tremendous addition to the Mountain Division, and will provide a robust product both on and off the field of play.”

Martino said in the release that Park City was an ideal candidate for a League Two expansion team.

Recommended Stories For You

“Park City is a very special, aesthetically-inclined city,” Martino said. “The small town produces numerous Winter Olympics athletes and has always been a great soccer city. Top-level soccer players have come from Park City, and we are proud to be part of elevating the soccer experience with the ‘Path2Pro’ philosophy in the community.”

League Two has more than 70 teams across the U.S. and Canada, all of which are amateur teams, allowing players to retain their NCAA eligibility. League Two brands itself as a path for aspiring professional soccer players.

According to the USL website, 81 percent of selections in the 2018 MLS Superdraft were athletes from League Two, and more than 10 Major League Soccer teams have League Two team partnerships.