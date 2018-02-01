Utah attorney general details Code of Conduct reports at Sundance

The office of Attorney General Sean Reyes said it received 32 calls to a hotline set up during the Sundance Film Festival meant to gather information about sexual harassment or other sorts of cases.

Most of the calls, though, to the code of conduct line dealt with issues other than harassment or sex cases. The majority of the calls, 25, were focused on general issues like complaints about parking, traffic and noise, Reyes' office said. Those sorts of reports are similar to the complaints the Park City Police Department normally fields during Sundance. A few of the other complaints were focused on Sundance-specific issues like people who were reported to be ungovernable while at the festival, according to a rundown of the calls provided by the office.

Four reports were deemed to be possibly criminal acts and were forwarded to the Police Department. The rundown indicated the four cases included reports of sexual assaults that occurred during past festivals, assault and trespassing.

Phil Kirk, a Police Department captain, said one of the cases involved a report stemming from this year's festival while another dates to festival in 1998.

Kirk said the case this year centered on an accusation of sexual harassment in a Park City workplace. He said it is a year-round business rather than a temporary corporate setup that opened for Sundance. Kirk said investigators are unsure whether the case involves a criminal offense.

He did not provide details about the case dating to 1998 but said the Police Department is attempting to contact the person who filed the report and other parties suspected to have been involved. He said it is unclear whether the claims center on sexual harassment or another sort of case.

Kirk said the Police Department is "extremely pleased" with the work between the local agency and the attorney general during Sundance. The department would like to team with the attorney general again during Sundance.

The attorney general's efforts in January were a response to the widespread claims of sexual harassment in the film industry. The claims were especially notable against Harvey Weinstein, whose former company, Miramax, was influential in the independent-film industry that Sundance also had an important role in nurturing. At least one of the claims against Weinstein occurred in Park City during Sundance.

Sundance outlined a code of conduct designed to allow festival-goers to "experience the Sundance Film Festival free of harassment, discrimination, sexism, and threatening or disrespectful behavior." Sundance organizers said they could revoke credentials or bar people from events or venues if the code of conduct was violated.