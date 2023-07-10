Utah Olympic Park sees crowds for Saturday’s Døds spectacle

The DODs World Diving Tour event was held at Utah Olympic Park on Saturday. Divers flung themselves off a high platform in what is also described as death diving. Several hundred spectators were on hand to witness the spectacle. David Jackson/Park Record

Pakites and those from even farther came in droves Saturday evening to Utah Olympic Park, where they scrambled for parking and viewing spots for the Skyfall Tour’s Døds competition. The tour, which is put on by High Dive Global, treated its patrons to wildly acrobatic diving, accompanied by upbeat music on a warm summer’s day.

The DODs World Diving Tour event was held at Utah Olympic Park on Saturday. Divers flung themselves off a high platform in what is also described as death diving. Several hundred spectators were on hand to witness the spectacle. David Jackson/Park Record

Performing divers were of all ages and genders, and also represented multiple countries, with contagious enthusiasm. They roused the crowd for three thrilling rounds of competition, with Ashbørg Nesje taking home first place for the day.

Nesje is the defending women’s world champion of the Døds World Tour, and will be looking to repeat as she is currently the highest ranked woman in the world. Most of the tour’s remaining events will be held in the sport’s native nation of Norway, however not all competitors prefer the home crowds.

The DODs World Diving Tour event was held at Utah Olympic Park on Saturday. Divers flung themselves off a high platform in what is also described as death diving. Several hundred spectators were on hand to witness the spectacle. David Jackson/Park Record

Simen “Simenfisk” Mathisen, who’s currently ranked third in the world in open competition, is one of these athletes, believing the U.S.’s sporting culture is far superior. “You can’t compare it,” said Mathisen. “They know how to be a crowd. In Norway, they don’t know.”

Mathisen also credited the facilities in Park City, saying he was proud of everyone involved in putting on the event. Ellie Smart, High Dive Global’s CEO and a professional diver herself, was in charge of helping put on the event with the Døds World Tour.

The DODs World Diving Tour event was held at Utah Olympic Park on Saturday. Divers flung themselves off a high platform in what is also described as death diving. Several hundred spectators were on hand to witness the spectacle. David Jackson/Park Record

Smart remains hopeful that the sport can catch on, especially with people without much pre-existing knowledge, and allow the Skyfall Tour to operate one or even two more stops. “Døds is absolutely huge in Europe and in Norway, and it’s epic,” said Smart. “To bring it here and see this crowd and this environment is absolutely epic.”

The DODs World Diving Tour event was held at Utah Olympic Park on Saturday. Divers flung themselves off a high platform in what is also described as death diving. Several hundred spectators were on hand to witness the spectacle. David Jackson/Park Record

The tour did a great job drawing Park City fans this past weekend. On Sunday, the High Dive competition also took place at Utah Olympic Park and featured divers leaping from up to 88-foot platforms. Jeffrey Jones, who drove from Salt Lake City for the competition Saturday, said “the fearlessness of the competitors (was the most impressive); I wouldn’t go up that high.”