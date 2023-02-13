Utah Supreme Court to hear Hideout annexation arguments next month
Decision could take months or years to reach
Summit County’s attorney will be in Salt Lake City next month to argue in the Hideout annexation case at the highest court in the state.
The Utah Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Monday, March 6 from County Attorney Margaret Olson and Hideout’s legal representation about the annexation of Richardson Flat.
The Wasatch County town in October 2020 attempted to bring 350 acres of Summit County land into its borders, which was overturned by a 4th District Court judge the following summer. Hideout appealed the decision, positioning the Utah Supreme Court to settle the land dispute.
Oral arguments are limited to 20 minutes per side, unless otherwise ordered. They’re slated to begin at 10 a.m. in person at the Scott M. Matheson Courthouse, located on the fifth floor of the state Supreme Court.
The 54-page brief filed by Olson provides insight into Summit County’s argument, which states Hideout violated the state’s Open and Public Meetings Act and that the town is unable to provide basic services including water, sewer and law enforcement.
Hideout argued the annexation is valid. Representatives said they annexed the land to provide amenities for residents, most of whom work in Summit County but cannot afford to live there.
Once the Utah Supreme Court hears the case, it could take several months, or even years, before a decision is reached. Until then, Hideout is unable to develop anything on Richardson Flat.
