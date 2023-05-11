Utah tops list of AI adoption, but can it mitigate job losses?

Park Record logo

In February, the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT logged over 100 million users and generated 1 billion monthly visitors. As the AI revolution picks up pace, people across industries are toying around with the new technology, trying to find how best to leverage it for their work.

The U.S. — where the trail-blazing ChatGPT was developed — is at the forefront of this new paradigm shift. Yet adoption rates differ across the country for AI, like any new technology.

Now, a detailed study reveals which parts of the country are the keenest to jump on the AI bandwagon.

Parsing through Google Keywords data, researchers from AI-driven website builder YACSS identified search terms most frequently used by people interested in Artificial Intelligence (AI) over the past 12 months. They then ranked each state’s average monthly search volume of these terms per 100,000 people and the most common AI use cases by state.

According to the study, Utah is the state where interest in AI adoption is highest.

While the Beehive State may not typically be considered a tech hub, it may yet develop an edge in AI adoption. Utah clocked 202.9 searchers per 100,000 people for AI and AI-related tools. Art was the most common use case, followed by voice generation, music, animation, and resume writing.

Oregon came in second for AI enthusiasm, with 192.2 searches per 100,000 people. Oregon uses AI the most as an art tool, followed by voice generator, music, animation, and resume writing.

Washington has the third-highest volume of AI searches, with an average of 187 searches per 100,000 people for AI and AI-related tools per month. Fourth is Vermont, averaging 173.08 searches on the topic per 100,000 people per month, followed by Colorado in fifth place, with an average of 170.03 searches per month per 100,000 people.

The sixth most AI-interested state is Alaska, averaging 169.03 per 100,000 people per month, followed by New Hampshire at 164.13. Unlike most of the other top-ranked states, text-to-video AI tools are among the most searched use cases by Alaskans and New Hampshirites.

Idaho is the eighth state most likely to use AI, with 159.87 AI-related searches per 100,000 people per month. Wyoming ranks as the ninth most AI-curious state, with an average of 158.24 searches per month per 100,000 people. Finally, Maine comes in at tenth, with an average of 156.64 searches per 100,00 people.

Nationwide, the most widespread use for Artificial Intelligence in the US is creating art, followed by voice generation, music, and animation.

A spokesperson for YACSS says the benefits of AI are clear for all to see, and American users from industries as diverse as education and cybersecurity are quickly leveraging it.

“It is frequently used to reduce time spent on tedious tasks as well as provide users with endless creative possibilities, and this is all available at the touch of a button. The most recent surge in popularity of ChatGPT has caused millions of Americans to use the tool in everyday life, introducing them to AI.”

“Artificial Intelligence is excellent for improving accuracy and precision while reducing common errors in writing,” they continue. “As well as introducing a whole industry of new jobs alongside aiding huge sectors such as education, healthcare, finance, marketing, cybersecurity, and many more.”

High-skilled tech professionals are hardly immune when it comes to AI replacement. One recent internal memo at Google revealed ChatGPT would theoretically get hired as an entry-level coder if it applied for a job at the company. This was after Google management issued a “code red” in response to the release of ChatGPT, identifying it as a direct threat to its search engine.

The technology also puts many people’s livelihoods at risk, with Goldman Sachs predicting that AI tools could impact up to 300 million jobs.

Zooming into which industries will be hit hardest, a clear divide between knowledge-based office jobs and physically demanding labor jobs is evident. For instance, the investment bank predicts almost half (46%) of all office and administrative support jobs could be automated in the US. Meanwhile, just 4% of installation, maintenance, and repair work is likely to be replaced.

Geography matters too. Professionals in rich countries are most likely to be affected, with the U.S. named as one of the top five most impacted jurisdictions, along with Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, and Sweden. Employees in China, Nigeria, Vietnam, Kenya, and India, are the least at risk of AI automation.

While many positions may be made redundant by AI, there is a silver lining. With its incredible content-generating prowess, the technology enables dozens of online businesses to be spun up using the algorithm.

Some leverage AI to generate inexpensive automated versions of real-life professionals, including lawyers, tutors, and even therapists. This is triggering a new wave of online entrepreneurship, enabling more people to exit the regular workforce and hustle to financial independence.

There will also be new jobs created by the spread of AI. One is prompt engineering , a new role that’s highly paid and in demand. These engineers act like trainers for the algorithm, giving it guidance in everyday English rather than computer languages, aiming to optimize the AI’s response and identify why it might go awry.

AI is only just getting started. There is no knowing how or where it will evolve next, with the innovative technology upending some industries and birthing new businesses . Such disruption has the potential to recalibrate the country’s economic landscape and create new hubs for innovation that will pioneer humanity’s next technological era.