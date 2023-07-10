Utah wildfire season off to slow start, but the danger could heat up later this summer

South Summit Fire District crews were dispatched to a fire off Mirror Lake Highway in mid-June. There have been around three fires in Summit County since January. Courtesy of the South Summit Fire District

Utah’s fire season may have started on paper last month, though a wet, green first half of the year means the overall danger might not be raised until later in the summer.

Cooler temperatures and passing storms in June and earlier this month have ushered in a passive start to the wildfire season, which typically peaks in July or August. But officials are anticipating the risk could be extended into early fall as conditions start to heat up and dry out.

“The wildfire season runs from June 1 to Aug. 31, technically,” said Summit County Fire Warden Bryce Boyer. “But with all of the snow, rain and runoff, we haven’t really been seeing a lot of fires.”

There have been three wildfires in Summit County since January while there are typically around 20 or so by this time of year. There were also no incidents caused by Fourth of July fireworks in the area.

The South Summit Fire District during a weekend in June was dispatched to a fire caused by a lightning strike after a storm blew through the East Side. The quick response from crews helped save a large tree from being destroyed.

Firefighters from the North Summit Fire Service District responded to their first brush fire in mid-May. Crews were dispatched to Henefer after an agricultural burn became unruly due to canyon winds. Around 5 acres of land were burned. The Fire District was also paged out earlier in the day to assist a homeowner with a similar situation.

Green vegetation surrounding the burn area helped to slow down the burn area and allowed firefighters to easily catch the blaze, Boyer said.

But fire danger increases when fuel sources, such as grass, lose moisture and start to yellow.

While the risk is currently normal, Boyer said residents need to start becoming more aware of the surrounding conditions. Some areas of Summit County, including around upper Chalk Creek and the northeast side of Weber Canyon, have already started to dry out.

Boyer said weather experts are predicting a delayed monsoonal season, which could have impacts in Summit County. The forecast indicates the weather will start becoming hotter with average to below-average precipitation. The warming combined with low rainfall could leave vegetation a bit parched.

The climate event, El Niño, is expected to bring hotter, dryer weather this summer, too. This could lead to a shift in blazes spreading and becoming larger.

“Fires haven’t been growing at this point, but as we hit these hotter temperatures and we start to see rain not coming in, and the wind events, it could promote fires,” Boyer explained.

Maintaining good fire sense is critical.

People who are creating an open flame should always check the local conditions before starting a burn. Sparks from vehicles and firearms can contribute to wildfires, too.

It’s also important to keep campfires contained and to have a method for breaking up a fire should it start to get out of control. A fire should be out cold before it is left unattended.

At this point, there are no fire restrictions in place in Summit County, and burn permits are still being issued in unincorporated areas. Significant drying, strong winds or lightning storms would need to occur for new conditions to be implemented.

Park City Council will consider restricting open flames within the city limits at its Thursday meeting. The ban would run through Oct. 31.

There have been 219 total wildfires in Utah this year, according to state fire officials. Of those, 107 were human-caused and 52 were started by lightning. Around 1,500 acres have burned. There were 383 wildfires reported by this time last year and 537 fires in 2021.

Summit County in August of 2022 created a new wildland fire unit run by volunteers, who will provide support to area fire departments during longer-duration blazes.