Utah wildlife officers capture moose in Park City, relocate the animal

State wildlife officers captured a moose in Park City in early September and moved the animal out of the community after it had been spotted in a neighborhood for several consecutive days.

The moose was captured the evening of Sept. 3 on Cooke Drive. The road is located off Kearns Boulevard and across that street from Park City High School. The Park City Police Department said it responded to reports of a moose, described as large, in the backyards of residences on Cooke Drive. It had been seen for five days, the police said.

According to a Police Department online posting, the decision was made to capture and move the moose “due to the danger to the residents and their children and the close proximity of Kearns and the school grounds.”

The state Division of Wildlife Resources was summoned to Prospector to capture the animal. The police said in the online posting the state officers tranquilized the moose and loaded the animal into a trailer. The police online posting also said the moose was not harmed.

A Division of Wildlife Resources official said the moose is a mature cow. The animal was taken to Central Utah and released, according to the official, who described the release location as appropriate habitat for moose.

In the afternoon of Sept. 3, the police received a report from someone on Cooke Drive regarding the moose. At 3:46 p.m. that day, the police were told the moose was near a house. The person who contacted the police was concerned for the youngsters in the area, according to public police logs.

The Police Department in recent weeks received a series of reports of moose sightings in various locations, meaning it is likely the one that was captured and relocated was not the one seen in some of the other cases.

In one of the recent reports, on Aug. 30, the police were told a dog chased a moose in the vicinity of Daly Avenue or Marsac Avenue. Two young moose were seen earlier on Park Avenue close to a hotel.

The Police Department when it receives a report of a moose typically responds to ensure the animal is not a danger to people in the neighborhood or drivers. The police occasionally call for assistance from the Division of Wildlife Resources if the presence of a moose becomes problematic to safety.