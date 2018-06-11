Utah wildlife officers set trap to capture bear in Park City

The Park City Police Department continues to receive reports of wildlife sightings, including recent calls about a bear and a mountain lion.

The cases over an eight-day stretch ending on Monday morning were logged in disparate parts of the city, including the entryways.

A bear was seen again in Park City, prompting state wildlife officers to set a trap. The sighting last week was reported on Golden Eagle Drive at 1:19 p.m. on June 8. A black bear with brown fur was spotted in a backyard, the police were told. There was a bear sighting on the same street in late May. The street is located off Royal Street between Silver Lake Village and Snow Park Lodge.

A state wildlife officer, Scott Root, said the bear has been seen several times. The state Division of Wildlife Resources set a trap, known as a culvert trap. The trap is tubular in shape with a sliding door that closes behind an animal when it approaches the bait.

Root said the bear had not been caught by Monday evening. It had also not returned to the location by then, he said. Root said the bear would be released in an unpopulated area if it is caught.

The report of a mountain lion was especially notable since sightings of the predator are rare in Park City. The police received the information at 9:05 p.m. on June 4. The animal was spotted on an embankment off S.R. 248 close to Richardson Flat Road. An officer who responded did not find the mountain lion and the department did not have additional details.

The Police Department also fielded a series of other wildlife reports in the past week. They included:

• an elk herd was seen off S.R. 224 on Monday at 6:06 a.m. The animals were attempting to cross the state highway and posed a traffic hazard, the police said.

• a driver hit a deer at 10:38 p.m. on June 8 on S.R. 224 at or close to the Holiday Ranch Loop Road intersection. The deer survived the accident but created a traffic hazard, according to the police.

• a cow moose and a calf were spotted running in the vicinity of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive on June 8 at 7:24 p.m.

The police typically attempt to make sure wildlife does not pose a threat to bystanders or traffic when they respond to the reports. Deer and elk reports inside Park City are more common than sightings of bears and mountain lions.