Utahns between 65-69 are immediately eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, governor announces

Meta Haley administers the Moderna vaccine to a patient at Summit County’s drive-thru location at the Utah Film Studios on Jan. 22.

Park Record file photo

Utahns between the ages of 65 and 69 can now begin to receive the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Spencer Cox announced Thursday, moving up the eligibility for that group by a week and a half.

The state initially planned to open vaccinations to people in that age group on March 1. Cox said adjusting that timeline ensures demand for the shots will continue to outpace supply, an important element in the state’s effort to prevent doses from going to waste.

In Summit County, residents 65 and older can register online to receive a vaccine. The county, however, is still working through administering doses to people 70 and older. Census data indicates that approximately 3,300 people 70 and older live in Summit County, and as of Tuesday 1,800 residents in that group had received their first dose, according to the county.

Summit County indicated that it will begin sending appointment invitations to people between 65 and 69 in the coming days and that it expects to start administering shots to that age group in mid-March.

In accelerating the eligibility timeline for that group, Cox acknowledged that the vaccine will be easier to get in some parts of the state than others. The Summit County Health Department said in a prepared statement that it ranks No. 2 among the state’s 13 local health departments in vaccines administered per capita.

“Some counties have more doses available than others right now,” he said, “so … there will be some counties where it’s harder to get an appointment right now.”

Beginning March 1, people with certain medical conditions will also be eligible for the vaccine. A full list of those conditions are available here.

Residents 65 and older can register for a vaccine appointment at the county Health Department’s vaccine website, or by calling the county’s COVID hotline at 435-333-0050.

The department will also send out email invitations to register, and those who have registered should watch for an email from vams@cdc.gov that will include a link to schedule an appointment.