Utah’s first Digital Currency Con is coming to Park City

Terms such as cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Bitcoin are becoming more common in national and global financial markets. Next weekend, those words will likely be tossed around countless times during Utah's first Digital Currency Con, which is set to take place in Park City on July 14.

Steve Gerritsen, an entrepreneur who lives in the Salt Lake Valley, came up with the idea for the conference in April. He said he had been watching the interest in digital currency increase, especially in Utah, and he thought that it was time to bring a conference to the state.

"These conferences exist monthly on the East Coast and in California," he said. "Given that Utah has never had a big one, we thought, 'Why not?'"

He partnered with some professionals in the digital currency world and brought everything together in two short months. He said it was a challenge to organize the conference given the timeline, but for the cryptocurrency world, two months is "an eternity."

The organizers selected Park City to hold the conference because of the various outdoor activities that people can do while visiting, Gerritson said. He used to live in Park City.

"You might stay an extra day or come a day early and have some fun, and that is attractive to people," he said.

The conference is scheduled to kick off with a VIP dinner and networking reception on Friday, July 13, at the Park City Marriott. The conference will continue on July 14 at the Marriott with presentations, panel discussions and keynote speeches. Founders of cryptocurrencies are set to present, such as Jared Tate, founder and creator of the digital currency Digibyte, and Reginald Ringgold, founding member of the Blockchain Exchange Commission.

He said that people with varying levels of experience with cryptocurrencies are invited to attend. Those starting out in the digital currency world will learn about the fundamentals, investing and how to find a job in the industry. Those who are hoping to increase their knowledge, or have a cryptocurrency of their own, will be able to network and learn from some of the top leaders in the industry, Gerritsen said.

"If you are new into it, you will drink from a fire hose of knowledge and information," he said. "If somebody is already in the space, they can increase their network and build relationships."

Gerritson said that many people have been skeptical of cryptocurrencies because the value of the currency is not determined by the traditional stock market. But, he said, more people are buying real estate and cars with them every day, and he does not see the trend toward digital currencies going anywhere.

He said that there is expected to be a mix of attendees from around the country, and some outside the U.S. There are 500 open seats for the event. Bill Malone, president and CEO of the Park City Chamber/Bureau, said that he is anxious to see how the event turns out and what activities the attendees will participate in around Park City. He said conferences like this one help fill hotels and fuel Park City's tourism economy throughout the year.

Gerritson hopes to bring the conference back to Park City next year and have the conference be an annual event. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets at digitalcurrencycon.com.