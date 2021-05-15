Vaccination clinic for those 12 and older to be held at Eccles Center next week

Summit County residents still looking to get vaccinated can do so this coming Monday at the Eccles Center, with community members as young as 12 welcome.

The clinic is being operated by NOMI Health, and will run from noon to 8 p.m. Another clinic will be held June 7 at Eccles Center during the same hours.

The clinics were scheduled just a few days after the Food and Drug Administration approved the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech for Americans as young as 12. That approval came May 10, with the Centers for Disease Control giving its stamp of approval Wednesday, opening the door for those 12-15 to receive the vaccine.

As of May 7, 20,960 Summit County residents were fully vaccinated. In an April 22 update, Summit County Health Director Rich Bullough reported the county is months ahead of its forecast vaccination timeline.

To schedule an appointment, visit nomihealth.com.