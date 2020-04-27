Vail Resorts announces credits for 2019-20 passholders, new insurance program for next season

Park City Mountain Resort.

Park Record file photo

Vail Resorts on Monday announced updates to its season pass program for next ski season in response to the coronavirus pandemic, offering credits for 2019-2020 passholders and launching a new insurance program to protect against any lost dates in 2020-2021.

People who had an Epic Pass during 2019-2020 will receive a minimum 20% credit toward a 2020-2021 pass, the company said. Those who used their pass fewer than five days will be eligible for higher credits, meanwhile, topping out at an 80% credit for people who didn’t use their pass at all. People who purchased an Epic Day Pass will receive credit for unused days.

“Following the difficult decision to close our North American mountain resorts as a result of the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we have been developing a comprehensive plan to address our pass holders’ concerns about the early closure this past season and provide improved coverage for the future,” said Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts, in a statement. “We are committed to providing the best passes in the ski industry and are focused on both honoring the loyalty of our guests and providing peace of mind for next season.”

Additionally, everyone who buys a pass for the 2020-2021 season will receive free pass insurance through a new program called Epic Coverage, which allows for refunds in the event of resort closures, including closures related to the coronavirus. The program also allows for refunds due to other circumstances included in the company’s typical pass insurance, such as an injury that prevents a passholder from skiing.

“Looking ahead to the 2020/2021 North American ski season, we fully expect that we will all be enjoying a great ski and ride season, but we also understand that many pass holders are nervous about the future given the current uncertainty,” Katz said. “As a result, we are redefining how we will protect season passes through the launch of ‘Epic Coverage.’ Epic Coverage is free for all pass holders and completely replaces the need to purchase pass insurance.”