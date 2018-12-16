Vail Resorts awards grants to 35 nonprofits, announces PCMR improvements

Vail Resorts recently announced its awardees for its annual Park City Community Grant Awards and also detailed proposed capital improvement projects for the 2019-20 ski season.

Through the company's foundation, EpicPromise, Vail Resorts awarded $3.1 million to 35 nonprofits in the Park City area. The Christian Center of Park City, People's Health Clinic, Mountain Trails Foundation and Park City Education Foundation were among the recipients, according to a press release.

Bill Rock, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain Resort, said in the release that the organizations that received the grants are the "backbone of our community."

People's Health Clinic, which provides free medical services to uninsured individuals, received the EpicPromise Impact Award. The award is given to the organization that receives the most votes from Park City Mountain Resort employees.

Beth Armstrong, executive director of the clinic, said in the release that she was grateful for the recognition.

"Vail Resorts EpicPromise has made a tremendous impact in a short amount of time on our community and specifically with the underserved that make this their home," she said.

Vail Resorts also announced capital improvement projects for its resorts, including Park City Mountain Resort. According to a press release, the Tombstone BBQ, which is currently an on-mountain dining shack at the resort, is expected to be renovated for next ski season. The new restaurant will have seating for 50 guests, indoor restrooms, a beer bar and a full kitchen.