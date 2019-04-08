Vail Resorts billboard in Park City vandalized

Someone vandalized a Vail Resorts billboard in Park City with graffiti, apparently over the closing weekend of the ski season of Park City Mountain Resort, one of the Colorado-based firm's properties.

The billboard, located on Park Avenue north of the Main Street core, advertises the firm's Epic Pass season-pass product. The Epic Pass provides skiers and snowboarders access to mountains under the ownership of Vail Resorts or those resorts with agreements with the company to accept the Epic Pass.

The vandals used spray paint to write the words "Vail Sucks" and "Coummity Last." The word "Coummity" is likely a misspelling of "community." The vandals also put the number "4719" on the billboard in spray paint, an apparent reference to the Sunday closing date of PCMR.

There is frustration among some Parkites about the closing date. There is an argument that there is sufficient snow on the slopes to remain open at a time the number of out-of-state skiers and snowboarders would be expected to drop sharply, reducing lift lines and the number of skiers and snowboarders on the runs. PCMR, though, set the closing date months ago.

Neither Vail Resorts nor PCMR immediately provided a comment. The Park Record was unable to immediately reach the Park City Police Department for comment.