Vail Resorts closes ski areas, including PCMR, for the rest of season

Ski season at Park City Mountain Resort has officially come to an end.

PCMR owner Vail Resorts announced Tuesday morning that it is closing all of its North American resorts for the remainder of the season due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, the company initially announced an eight-day shutdown.

“Our decision to end the season now is evidence of the fast-moving situation involving COVID-19, and it was not an easy one to make as we deeply considered the extended impact it will have on our guests, employees and communities,” said Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts, in a statement. “While it is incredibly disappointing for our Company to mark the end of the season so early, we know it is the most responsible path forward.”