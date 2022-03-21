Vail Resorts launches Epic Pass for next season at $841

A skier at Park City Mountain Resort earlier in March.

Park Record file photo

Vail Resorts is raising the price of its Epic Pass by about 7 percent for next season, but its signature pass product is still around $200 less than the Ikon Pass.

Vail Resorts unveiled the prices for its Epic Pass products for the 2022/23 season Monday. The full Epic Pass will cost $841, while the Epic Local Pass launches at $626.

In the announcement, the company touted its investments in its employees, its mountain resorts and its pass holders. The company earlier this month announced an incremental $175 million investment in its employees, which includes increasing the minimum wage for employees to $20 per hour from $15 an hour across each of its 37 North American resorts, and raising hourly wages an average of 30 percent. Vail Resorts is also investing $300 million in the mountain experience next season, with 21 new lifts across 14 resorts to reduce lift line wait times.

“We will not waiver in our commitment to continuously reinvest in the ski and ride experience with the goal of creating an Experience of a Lifetime for our Pass Holders,” said Ryan Bennett, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts. “We are making bold investments to ensure we have a fully staffed team of passionate, engaged employees and adding 21 new lifts across 14 of our resorts to help skiers and riders get up and around the mountains faster and easier. We are committed to providing an amazing value and experience to our Pass Holders.”

Vail Resorts slashed the price of its Epic Pass products by 20 percent for the current 2021/22 season, leading to a record 2.1 million passes being sold. The price of an Epic Pass dropped from $979 to $783 for the current season.