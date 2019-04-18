Vail Resorts reaches agreement to sell PCMR parking lots to Provo developer

Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts on Thursday morning said it has reached an agreement to sell the PCMR parking lots to a Provo-based firm called PEG Companies, a move that almost certainly signals major development in coming years at the resort.

The Vail Resorts release did not identify a sales price for the 10 acres. Park City officials approved development rights on the parking lots in the 1990s as part of an overall approval that also included the land where Marriott's Mountainside and the Legacy Lodge were built. The parking lots retain vast rights that the former owner of PCMR, Powdr Corp., did not pursue after the 1990s overall approval.

It has been expected Vail Resorts would press ahead with development since it acquired the resort in 2014, but it had been unclear what sort of timeline the firm was following.

The Vail Resorts release said a project is envisioned as including a hotel and spa, residences, restaurant space, retailers and services for skiers. It will also include what is described as "improved access to public parking" as well as transit and traffic infrastructure. Workforce housing will be built on the grounds, the release said.

"We are thrilled to begin engaging with our neighbors and the greater community to bring a truly dynamic gathering place to the base area," Cameron Gunter, the founder and chief executive officer of PEG Companies, said in a prepared statement released by Vail Resorts. "We believe that the best outcome will ensue as our highly experienced development team not only puts their creative minds together but also solicits and incorporates valued input from the people of Park City into our plans, and that is exactly what we plan to do in coming weeks and months."