Vail Resorts will add 200 seats to Cloud Dine before upcoming winter season

The expansion of one of Park City Mountain Resort's popular dining spots is expected to provide an additional 200 seats within the building and another beer station.

The 2,690-square-foot expansion of the existing Cloud Dine building will increase guest capacity by more than 60 percent, according to Jessica Miller, senior communications specialist with Park City Mountain. Cloud Dine is located at the top of the Dreamscape and Dream Catcher lifts on the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain.

"The primary focus of the expansion is to provide guests better access to Cloud Dine," Miller said in an email. "The expansion will complement the current exterior of the building and create a more comfortable and spacious dining area for guests."

The expansion plans were announced in December of 2017, roughly three years after the restaurant was built as a permanent structure. A small 200-square-foot addition was built in 2016, according to a Summit County staff report.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for the project following a hearing on June 26. No public comments were made during the meeting.

Construction on the enlarged seating space is scheduled to begin this month. It is expected to be complete before the 2018-2019 winter season begins, Miller stated. She said no closures or major impacts to visitors are anticipated.

