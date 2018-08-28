Vehicle crashes into newly constructed roundabout on Kilby Road

The construction on Kilby Road is intended to help traffic flow better, but it has proved difficult for at least one driver to navigate.

A vehicle crashed into the new roundabout on Kilby Road in front of Ecker Hill Middle School last week, causing major damage to its front end, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

A report from the Sheriff's Office states the vehicle drove straight through the roundabout and hit a cement barrier on the opposite side of the road. The vehicle was left abandoned in a nearby parking lot. Several attempts by law enforcement to locate the registered owner were unsuccessful.

The roundabout sustained minimal damage. But, Summit County's Public Works Department wanted the incident documented because the "roadway is properly marked for construction," a report states.

Lt. Andrew Wright, with the Sheriff's Office, said no other crashes or official complaints about the construction have been filed within the last couple of weeks.

Construction on the frontage road started earlier this summer. The county is widening the road from Ecker Hill to Quarry Village to handle any additional traffic a new remote parking lot is expected to create. Several traffic-calming measures were also included in the project to deter speeding.

Recommended Stories For You

Crews started paving Kilby Road last week and constructing two roundabouts in front of the park-and-ride lot and the middle school. Shoulder grading and placement of the pedestrian tunnel ramp footings, as well as the pouring of concrete for the remaining pedestrian ramps and sidewalk at the bus entry are expected to continue this week.

The roundabout at the primary entrance to the Tanger Outlets is also being reconstructed. Kilby Road remains closed to traffic between the roundabout and Powderwood Drive between Mondays at 6 a.m. and noon on Fridays, unless no work is being done on the project.

Summit County held an open house last week at the Sheldon Richins Building to address concerns that have been raised about the road's new layout. Nearly 20 people attended. County staffers will be available for additional questions at Ecker Hill Middle School's back-to-school night on Wednesday from 5 until 6 p.m.

Krachel Murdock, public spokeswoman for the county, said inquiries about the construction continued to come in over the weekend. She said the county will begin issuing weekly updates outlining the construction plans for each week.

Murdock said it is the county's goal to communicate openly with citizens and keep them informed of the construction progress. She said updates will be posted on the private neighborhood social network Nextdoor, the county website and a designated page that will soon be created to specifically address construction. Anyone wanting to receive the updates directly can contact Murdock at Kmurdock@summitcounty.org.

"We feel we have hit a turning point in our communication with residents in the community," she said. "After posting the update we received several compliments, which was a change from the large number of complaints we received last week."

The Kilby Road improvements are scheduled to be complete around the middle of October.