Video: Park City’s Star Hotel on Main Street torn down

A Main Street stalwart finally met its conclusion Tuesday morning as construction crews began to demolish the Star Hotel.

The building, on the south end of Main Street, had become decrepit and unusable. The parcel will be redeveloped into a new building meant to look like a restoration of the Star Hotel.

The building, once designated as historic in Park City, was allowed to be demolished due to the condition and safety of the building. The demolition is expected to take two weeks to complete.