Voters say ‘No’ to South Summit School District bond measure

For the second time in three years, South Summit voters have rejected a measure to borrow tens of millions of dollars to build a new high school.

The South Summit School District’s $87 million bond measure failed by a margin of 1,304 votes to 1,181, according to a preliminary tally from the Summit County Clerk’s Office.

The bond would have paid for a new high school in Kamas. The proposed 215,000-square-foot facility was sought to address severe overcrowding issues plaguing the district’s current schools.

The bond would have cost approximately $358 annually for the owner of a $423,000 primary residence, according to district figures.

Some opponents of the bond have said cheaper alternatives to a new high school and athletic facilities were not adequately explored, like adding on to the existing high school or building a smaller elementary school to deal with immediate issues.

District officials countered that those alternatives were not feasible.

Now the district will have to turn to other options to deal with the overcrowding, such as expanding the use of portable classrooms, Superintendent Shad Sorenson told The Park Record after the results were released Tuesday.

“Despite the community’s vote to not bond, our commitment to preparing our students for college and career readiness will not waiver,” Sorenson wrote in a text message. “Overcrowding will continue to be an issue, but we’ll do all we can to support, empower, and inspire individuals to promote and achieve academic and character excellence.”

The district already uses four portable classrooms at its elementary schools. Sorenson said the district would pursue other short-term fixes, as well, and added that the district may consider future bonds.

In March, the South Summit Board of Education floated the possibility of a $90 million bond to build elementary and high schools, but decided against it after community pushback. The elected officials were told later in the year the new high school would cost $75 million. In August, the board learned the project’s cost had jumped to $87 million, and board members expressed doubt a measure with that price tag would pass.

The high school’s capacity is 480 students with an enrollment of 470 this year, according to district numbers, and Sorenson said the elementary level is equally crowded.

The district will seek solutions as enrollment numbers are anticipated to rise as soon as next year. The schools are “bulging at the seams” according to the high school principal, and the district is anticipated to add 800 students by 2028, pushing total enrollment to 2,500.

Tuesday’s preliminary results did include ballots left in dropboxes after 3 p.m. on Election Day, any that were cast at polling locations, provisional ballots and mailed-in ballots with a postmark by Nov. 4 that had not yet arrived at the Summit County Clerk’s Office.

A 2017 South Summit School District bond measure that also sought funding for a high school failed by a margin of 244 votes out of the 2,354 that were cast.

Sorenson commented that the outcome Tuesday would have been different if fewer than 65 people changed their minds.

North Summit Rec appears to eke out a win

The North Summit Recreation District may have been saved from possible dissolution by 10 votes. According to the preliminary tally, 672 residents voted for a new property tax to fund the daily operations of the rec district, which mainly provides youth sports programming, while 662 residents voted against it. But with such a narrow margin, the result appears tenuous, as some ballots are yet to be counted. It was not clear Tuesday how many outstanding ballots were from North Summit voters.

The measure seeks to raise $85,000 annually and possibly enable North Summit Rec to expand into adult offerings, its director has said.

Other races around Summit County

Oakley was the only East Side municipality with a contested election, with five people running for three City Council seats.

The top three vote-getters were challenger Dave Neff, with 383 votes, and incumbents Joe B. Frazier and Tom Smart, who garnered 317 and 233 votes, respectively.

Les F. England was only 15 votes behind, with 218 votes, and incumbent Lorrie J. Hoggan had 187 votes.

In the South Summit Fire District race, incumbent chairman and longtime board member Kent Leavitt held onto his seat, while fellow incumbent John R. Moon lost to newcomer Jackson Coleman. The vote totals were 1,274 for Leavitt, 1,154 for Coleman and 822 for Moon.